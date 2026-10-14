UAE focuses on economic resilience as Aldar expands beyond property development

Speaking at a business forum, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties, said the UAE continued to attract international investors despite geopolitical uncertainty, while highlighting the importance of diversifying businesses to generate sustainable income.

“There is no shortage of capital, and there is no shortage of opportunity,” Al Dhiyebi said, pointing to the UAE’s stability, economic growth and appeal to international businesses.

He said the country was increasingly becoming a hub for companies looking to establish operations and manage their investments across the wider region, rather than simply using it as a destination for capital.

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Aldar broadens its business model

Al Dhiyebi said Aldar had expanded beyond residential development into asset management and other income-generating sectors, including logistics, private credit, commercial offices, retail and hospitality.

The company has also expanded internationally through platforms in London and Egypt, while seeking opportunities to connect its different businesses.

He explained that this diversified model lets the company serve customers across multiple sectors, from providing accommodation for office tenants’ employees to offering retail, hotel, and logistics facilities.

Aldar’s development sales backlog stood at Dh71.6 billion at the end of June, providing visibility on revenue expected to be recognized over the following two to three years.

The company reported an 18 percent increase in first-half net profit to Dh4.9 billion, even as it adopted a measured approach to launching new projects amid uncertain market conditions. UAE development sales fell 61 percent year on year in the second quarter.

Al Dhiyebi said sales activity began picking up again in April, with new launches in Abu Dhabi and further projects planned in Dubai. He added that development sales and recognized income do not always move in tandem, as revenue is recognized over time as projects are completed and handed over.

He also pointed to rising student numbers across Aldar’s education network as an indicator of continued demand from families. The group’s schools recorded a 10 percent increase in student numbers this year, reaching nearly 40,000 across schools it owns and government schools it manages.

UAE prioritises supply chain security

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the changing global environment had prompted the country to rethink its economic priorities, with greater emphasis on supply security, domestic production and resilience.

“The war has changed the economy. It is not going to be the same,” he said, explaining that businesses could no longer focus solely on finding the cheapest and fastest routes for goods.

Instead, the priority is to ensure reliable access to essential products and maintain supplies during future disruptions.

The minister outlined five economic clusters the UAE is developing: food and food processing, space and defense, tourism, financial services, and data-related industries. The strategy aims to bring businesses together and build on the complementary strengths of different emirates.

He cited the food and food processing sector as an example of how coordination can help maintain essential supplies. During the recent disruption, 18 factories and companies in the cluster met daily to help ensure food continued entering the country.

The UAE imports more than 90 per cent of its food, so local production and agricultural investment are key parts of its longer-term strategy.

Bin Touq said the government was looking to encourage investment in agriculture and food processing. At the same time, a Cabinet-approved policy aims to give locally produced goods a dedicated presence on supermarket shelves.

On rising prices, he said the focus was on ensuring fair and transparent pricing while balancing consumer affordability with the costs faced by traders and suppliers.

The minister said the coming agricultural season offered an opportunity to strengthen local production, adding that the broader goal was to build an economy better prepared to withstand future disruptions while continuing to attract investment and support long-term growth.