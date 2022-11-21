UAE's economic development remains a top priority, says FNC speaker

Fatta Kawareh restaurant in Abu Hail started the initiative during the month of Ramadan
On behalf of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the fourth ordinary session of the 17th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC).
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, senior civilian and military officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.
Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated the session, wishing FNC members the best for the new session. Following it, the decree of invitation issued by the President to convene the fourth ordinary term of the FNC's 17th legislative chapter was read.
During the session, Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker, welcomed the attendees and thanked the leadership for their support. Ghobash said that the country's economic development remains a top priority in addition to its sovereignty and security. He also stressed that citizens remain the government's primary focus in line with the leadership's directives.
The FNC Speaker also affirmed the Council's keenness to focus on the issues of the country and its citizens. Ghobash said the FNC aimed to continue to coordinate with the government to perform its legislative duties and supervise its work across various sectors, especially education, housing, healthcare, Emiratisation, and infrastructure, among other areas.
The inaugural session was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, on behalf of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.
The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.
