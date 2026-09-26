UAE lifts Ebola-related visa ban on Uganda; restrictions remain for DRC, South Sudan

UAE has announced that it is easing precautionary entry measures introduced in June 2026 for nationals of the Republic of Uganda in response to developments related to the Ebola virus.

However, the precautionary measures currently applicable to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan will remain in effect in light of the ongoing epidemiological situation, authorities said.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

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The decision followed continued assessment of the epidemiological situation and reflects the latest public health developments, including the end of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda following the completion of the internationally established monitoring period, the authorities said.

The visa suspension on the three countries came into effect on June 6, 2026 to strengthen UAE's preparedness and response to developments related to the Ebola virus.

NCEMA, MoHAP and ICP stressed that the UAE continues to closely monitor regional and international developments related to the Ebola virus. Precautionary measures will remain subject to ongoing review and will be adjusted as necessary in accordance with evolving risk assessments and approved public health standards.

More than 7,000 Ebola cases have been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo's worst outbreak of the deadly disease ever, according to figures released earlier this month by Congolese authorities. The DRC officially detected the latest outbreak in mid-May, with nearly 3,400 people killed in its 17th epidemic of the highly infectious virus.

Uganda also reported cases of Ebola at the same time DRC declared an outbreak. In the end of July, their Minister for Health Chris Baryomunsi officially declared Uganda Ebola-free.