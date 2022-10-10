UAE: E-service launched to issue emergency passports within 30 minutes for nationals abroad

Travellers can apply for and obtain the electronic travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 9:31 PM

A new electronic system that can issue emergency passports for UAE nationals abroad within 30 minutes has been rolled out.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Monday that it has launched the electronic "return document" service for Emirati travellers in order to help citizens who have travelled outside the country in the event of expiry, loss, or damage of the ordinary passports and for newborns.

The new service is in line with the ministry's keenness to provide simplified proactive digital services in line with the aspirations of customers to obtain the service from anywhere through its electronic platforms with ease and as per the highest quality standards.

This new electronic service aims to speed up issuing an emergency passport to save people time.

The service also enables Emirati travellers to apply for and obtain the travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail without any charges and without the need to visit the embassy or consulate to receive it.

All that needs to be done is to apply for the service through the Emirati traveller's page on the ministry's official website: www.mofaic.gov.ae or the UAE MOFAIC smart application.

Abdulaziz Al-Habsi, Director of Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the service has been introduced based on the customers' requests for the quick emergency passport issuance service.

ALSO READ: