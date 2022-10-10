UAE: E-service launched to issue emergency passports within 30 minutes for nationals abroad

The competition will challenge amateur and professional runners from the UAE to run up 52 floors
A new electronic system that can issue emergency passports for UAE nationals abroad within 30 minutes has been rolled out.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Monday that it has launched the electronic "return document" service for Emirati travellers in order to help citizens who have travelled outside the country in the event of expiry, loss, or damage of the ordinary passports and for newborns.
The new service is in line with the ministry's keenness to provide simplified proactive digital services in line with the aspirations of customers to obtain the service from anywhere through its electronic platforms with ease and as per the highest quality standards.
This new electronic service aims to speed up issuing an emergency passport to save people time.
The service also enables Emirati travellers to apply for and obtain the travel document at any time and from any place and receive it via e-mail without any charges and without the need to visit the embassy or consulate to receive it.
All that needs to be done is to apply for the service through the Emirati traveller's page on the ministry's official website: www.mofaic.gov.ae or the UAE MOFAIC smart application.
Abdulaziz Al-Habsi, Director of Citizens Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the service has been introduced based on the customers' requests for the quick emergency passport issuance service.
ALSO READ:
The competition will challenge amateur and professional runners from the UAE to run up 52 floors
It will seat seven people, and will stop at nine locations including Yas Island, Ferrari World and W Hotel
The emirate has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative AI
Organised in the emirate in time for the festive season, the event allowed women entrepreneurs to showcase their products
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin
With over 5,000 exhibitors participating and two million sqft of exhibition space, thousands of visitors are expected to attend
Dubai Municipality is in the process of planning low-altitude air corridors and vertiports for unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the city
An Emirati dhow-maker is keeping the ancient craft afloat