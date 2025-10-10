UAE: e& announces 2GB free roaming data for football fans flying to Qatar

UAE's e& announced 2GB of free roaming data for those travelling to Doha to support the Emirates' football team in their match against Oman and Qatar on October 11 and 14 in the Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup.

Football fever has gripped the nation, with "the dream of a nation" displayed on billboards, as fans cheer for the 'Whites' to achieve what would be a milestone in UAE sporting history.

The UAE have never qualified for the World Cup since making their maiden appearance at Italia 1990 in which they bowed out of the group stages.

After the 35-year wait, the UAE are now just two wins away from punching their ticket to next year’s global showpiece in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Free initiatives

Flying to Qatar to support the national team? Travellers can avail free flights, as different individuals and entities come together to ensure the Whites receive the support they need to boost morale on the field.

In September, it was announced that Ajman's Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi secured a private plane to transport UAE fans to Doha.

Earlier this month, the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced that it will provide five private planes to transport Emirati fans to Doha. Registration for fans wishing to travel on the special flights will open online through the UAEFA’s official platforms, subject to specific terms and conditions. Fans must present their Emirates ID, and each person will receive one ticket only.