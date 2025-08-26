UAE: Dune 3 with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya to begin Liwa Desert shoot this year

The Dune successful cinematic saga is set to return to the sweeping sand dunes of Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert for shooting the third chapter later this year.

Filming the new sequel of director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction saga will take place in Liwa Desert, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission said.

The Dune franchise features a powerhouse cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the story’s central hero, alongside Zendaya as Chani, whose role grows significantly in Part Two.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Film Commission will be providing essential logistical support, and Image Nation will serve as production partner.

Commenting on the news, the commission said that the new film, which is a continuation of the Academy Award-winning franchise from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, will benefit from the cashback rebate offered by it.

Dune: Part Two features Abu Dhabi's Liwa desert as the landscape of the desert planet Arrakis. Scenes were captured at just under 20 locations across the Liwa desert during the winter of 2022 and a team of 300 local, 250 international crew and 500 extras were used during the 27-day shoot.

Abu Dhabi has served as the backdrop for more than 180 major film and television productions through the introduction of the cashback rebate, including F1® The Movie, Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, Fast and Furious, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix’s 6 Underground and War Machine.