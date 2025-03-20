Dubai: Pay traffic fines in instalments via all RTA digital channels

From smart kiosks last year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has now integrated Tabby, an instalment payment platform, across all its digital channels, including its website, RTA app and nol Pay app.

RTA had partnered with Tabby last year to introduce instalment payment options for its customers via its smart kiosks.

With Tabby, which allows payments to be split into up to four instalments, customers can now pay for 170 services, including vehicle and driving licence renewals, as well as traffic fines across all RTA's digital channels.

Flexible payment solutions, including instalment options, will also be available for purchasing vehicle number plates.

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The initiative aligns with Dubai’s Cashless Strategy and supports the leadership’s vision of a fully digital and smart government. It also enhances the payment experience for RTA services through digital channels, ultimately improving customer happiness, increasing digital adoption, and boosting public revenue collection for the Government of Dubai.

Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses use Tabby's technology to accelerate growth by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.