UAE: Drug-free treatment, job matching solutions among Hub71’s new group of startups

Up to 67 per cent of the selected startups are headquartered outside the UAE, demonstrating the increasing global appeal of Abu Dhabi

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 9:02 PM

Delivering non-drug treatments for neurological conditions using neuroscience and data analytics, mentorship and job matching platform, and a digital VAT refund solution for tourists with saving of 20 per cent are among the 15 innovative startups joining Hub71 this year.

Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem has welcomed its first cohort of 2023 with startups operating in priority sectors, including HealthTech, FinTech, and EdTech. Hub71 received a 70 per cent increase in applications from startups compared to the previous cohort. Up to 67 per cent of the selected startups are headquartered outside the UAE, demonstrating the increasing global appeal of Abu Dhabi as a robust startup innovation hub where tech entrepreneurs can access capital, a growing community, and a business-friendly environment.

“Each startup has undergone a rigorous selection process, having been selected based on their unique capabilities and potential to grow as a global tech company out of Abu Dhabi,” Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71, said.

The 15 startups originate from the UAE, the US, New Zealand, Egypt, the Netherlands, and the UK. The addition of the latest batch increases the size of Hub71’s vibrant community to more than 240 startups.

“Our first cohort of 2023 comprises companies that have showcased a competitive edge in building differentiated tech platforms and products. By attracting and scaling startups with solutions that make a difference in people’s lives, we aim to make an impact on Abu Dhabi’s economy and society and continue bolstering its position as a leading global innovation hub,” Alwan added.

Selected 15 startups are:

Cypherleak is a cost-effective risk monitoring solution that allows companies to gain visibility on their leaked data and provides attack surface management, vulnerability scanning, and risk scoring solutions. Elmawkaa is a marketplace for building materials. An automated process provides contractors and engineers access to competitive and accurate quotations for their materials from vetted suppliers in a few minutes. Exsurgo uses neuroscience and data analytics to develop treatments for neurological conditions without using pharmaceutical drugs. Fuze is a full-stack digital assets infrastructure platform, enabling Mena businesses to integrate embedded experiences for their customers in a regulatory and compliant way. Inovat is a digital VAT refund solution that allows travellers to save more than 20 per cent in tax refunds on shopping without the need to complete any paperwork or stand in airport queues. LivLyt is democratising access to the latest tech devices through subscriptions, which provides a more affordable, flexible, and convenient solution than alternative options. Mashvisor is a platform that combines all services needed for real estate investing, cutting three months’ worth of research down to only 15 minutes. MediJobs is a platform that enables highly skilled healthcare professionals to connect with an exclusive network of top-tier practices hiring in their area. Ovasave is a tech platform that leverages innovative solutions to provide women access to seamless, integrated, digitally enabled fertility and egg-freezing services across a vetted network. Rabbit Mart is a grocery service with tech-enabled, hyper-local fulfilment centres. It gives users peace of mind, knowing that what they order will never be out-of-stock, and guarantees deliveries in under 20 minutes. SubsBase is a subscription management platform that empowers businesses with recurring payments to manage customers’ lifecycles seamlessly and efficiently. Synapse Analytics is a data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence company that offers services and products to help organizations better use and monetize their data. The Editing is a compact gene editing system that uses endogenous proteins to cure life-threatening genetic disorders. Qureos is a platform that makes mentorship, portfolio building, and matching jobs simple for graduates transitioning to the workplace. Zest Equity is a platform for all venture investors that democratizes access to venture transactions across emerging markets.

