UAE: Drug-free treatment, job matching solutions among Hub71’s new group of startups

Before packing bags, travellers must make sure that they do not place any items that may invite trouble at the airports
Delivering non-drug treatments for neurological conditions using neuroscience and data analytics, mentorship and job matching platform, and a digital VAT refund solution for tourists with saving of 20 per cent are among the 15 innovative startups joining Hub71 this year.
Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem has welcomed its first cohort of 2023 with startups operating in priority sectors, including HealthTech, FinTech, and EdTech. Hub71 received a 70 per cent increase in applications from startups compared to the previous cohort. Up to 67 per cent of the selected startups are headquartered outside the UAE, demonstrating the increasing global appeal of Abu Dhabi as a robust startup innovation hub where tech entrepreneurs can access capital, a growing community, and a business-friendly environment.
“Each startup has undergone a rigorous selection process, having been selected based on their unique capabilities and potential to grow as a global tech company out of Abu Dhabi,” Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71, said.
The 15 startups originate from the UAE, the US, New Zealand, Egypt, the Netherlands, and the UK. The addition of the latest batch increases the size of Hub71’s vibrant community to more than 240 startups.
“Our first cohort of 2023 comprises companies that have showcased a competitive edge in building differentiated tech platforms and products. By attracting and scaling startups with solutions that make a difference in people’s lives, we aim to make an impact on Abu Dhabi’s economy and society and continue bolstering its position as a leading global innovation hub,” Alwan added.
Selected 15 startups are:
ALSO READ:
Before packing bags, travellers must make sure that they do not place any items that may invite trouble at the airports
In just a few minutes, the temperature inside the car rose past the 45-degree mark — a scenario that could quickly turn tragic for a young child
Dotted across the country, these projects will expand the country’s coastline and add massive green spaces
As part of the initiative, several cultural activities, including seminars, art exhibitions and musical events will be held in the UAE and Spain
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment provides essential supplies, diagnostic tools, and a team of specialists to inspect animals
Orders are aimed at ensuring a smooth and convenient experience for the pilgrims as they carry out their sacred rituals
Consul-general says the government has approved the plan to build a two-storey consular hall with a floor ground capacity of 400 people
Festival at Expo City is set to consolidate emirate's rise as a global hub for the gaming industry