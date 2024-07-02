UAE driving schools deny claims of deliberate license failures

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Emirati resident Maha L. failed her driving test nine times straight. Frustrated, she decided to try her luck with driving lessons in another emirate and got it in her first try. “It's like my instructor in my first school was trying to deliberately make me fail, even though I did everything right in my lessons. I don't understand how I could fail nine times there but pass easily in a different emirate on the first try," she said.

There have been long-circulating rumours about some driving schools in the UAE deliberately failing students to extract more money from them. Some students have expressed frustration with the driving license process, while others have changed schools. However, UAE driving schools have unanimously denied deliberate failure.

To obtain a driving license in the Emirates, a citizen or resident must apply to a registered driving institute in the related emirate and complete a series of requirements. This process begins with opening a traffic file at one of the approved driving centres.

Following this, individuals with no prior driving experience must complete 40 hours of driving courses provided by the institute.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Sameer Agha, Head of Marketing at Galadari Motor Driving Centre, shared, "The perception that driving schools prolong the learning process for financial gain is a misconception. Our approach is student-centred, focusing on individual progress and readiness rather than a predetermined timeline.”

Sameer Agha

Students in driving institutions must pass a range of tests set by the traffic department. This includes a theoretical test to assess their understanding of traffic laws and a yard test, which evaluates their ability to perform parking manoeuvres. Additionally, they must pass an assessment test and an on-road driving test to demonstrate their practical driving skills in real-world conditions.

Disgruntled students

Dubai-based Lebanese expat Bilal Yassir has failed his exam six times. After this, he decided to change his driving institute because he felt some schools were better than others.

"It's very easy for them to make us take the exams again and take more classes and pay more, but they don't understand how much effort and money someone puts into this,” he said. “I feel like some driving schools have a better relationship with the examiners and can influence the results, while others are tougher on their students."

However, he admitted that it was not fair to put all the blame on the driving institute. "Sometimes, students may make small and simple mistakes, but they need you to take the exam again," he said.

He also expressed his concern that the street exam, which only lasts about 10 minutes, does not accurately determine whether someone is a safe and good driver. "In the first initial minutes, I can be very nervous, and the examiner might fail me due to this," he explained.