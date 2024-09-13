UAE: Driving school, testing centre in Ajman to be closed on Prophet’s birthday

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village
Ajman Driving Academy will be closed on Sunday, September 15, according to an announcement made by the Ajman government on Friday, September 13. Fast Vehicle Inspection and Registration Centre will also close on the same day.
In a social media post, Ajman explained that the closure is in observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Both facilities will reopen and resume regular services on Monday, September 16.
UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Sunday, September 15 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also issued a circular announcing a public sector holiday for the occasion.
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.
