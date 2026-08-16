UAE drivers can get black points reduced by driving safely on first school day

Motorists in the UAE can have four black traffic points removed from their driving records by committing to drive safely on the first day of the new academic year, under a nationwide Ministry of Interior initiative.

Registration for the annual Accident-Free Day campaign opens on August 17, with motorists required to sign a safety pledge and comply with the initiative's conditions on August 31, when students return to schools across the UAE.

The initiative is being launched by the Ministry of Interior, through the Federal Traffic Council and in coordination with police forces across the country. It aims to make the first day of the 2026-27 academic year safer as traffic increases on roads and around schools.

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The Ministry of Education's academic calendar confirms that the new school year for students begins on August 31.

Drivers who register, sign the pledge and meet all the requirements will be eligible for a reduction of four traffic points from their records, the ministry said.

The initiative is open to all road users and is aimed at reducing traffic accidents and fatalities while encouraging motorists to make safe driving a daily habit.

How to register

Motorists can register from August 17 through the link published on the Ministry of Interior's social media account and sign the initiative's pledge.

To qualify for the four-point reduction, participants must fully comply with the initiative's requirements.

Drivers are being urged to ensure their vehicles are safe and ready before setting off, follow speed limits — particularly around schools — avoid using mobile phones or other distractions while driving, remain in designated lanes and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

They must also give priority to pedestrians when crossing roads and follow other traffic safety rules.

The campaign comes as roads are expected to become significantly busier with the return of students after the summer break, with school buses, parents and commuters adding to peak-hour traffic.

The four-point incentive has been used in previous editions of the nationwide campaign. In 2025, more than 300,000 drivers signed up for Accident-Free Day, according to reports at the time.

The initiative has also previously offered motorists a four-black-point deduction after they registered and avoided traffic violations and accidents on the designated day.

Black points are penalties recorded against driving licences for certain traffic offences. Accumulating 24 black points can result in a licence suspension, making the four-point reduction particularly relevant to motorists who have points on their records.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police and head of this year's Accident-Free Day initiative, urged drivers and parents to exercise patience and responsibility as schools reopen.

He said creating a safe traffic environment requires cooperation between drivers, pedestrians and all other road users.

The campaign's organisers are also urging motorists to view August 31 not simply as a one-day challenge, but as an opportunity to turn safe driving practices into everyday habits.

The Accident-Free Day initiative forms part of the Ministry of Interior's wider efforts to promote traffic safety and encourage compliance with road laws across the UAE.