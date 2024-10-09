UAE: Driver sued for Dh600,000 after crashing into motorcyclist

A manager is seeking Dh600,000 in a civil compensation claim that he lodged against a driver who caused him a critically-injured knee following a crash in Dubai.

The claimant's knee was injured to the extent that he needed an urgent operation to fix his posterior cruciate ligament and had to use a walking stick for some time.

The Asian private taxi driver who caused the accident was reported to have lost control over his steering and rammed into a pavement before his vehicle veered off and hit the manager who was driving a motorcycle in Bur Dubai vicinity.

He was rushed to hospital where medical check ups revealed that he was suffering of pain and swelling in the right knee and abrasions above the injured knee.

Doctors requested a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) which showed that the patient suffered a right knee Lateral Collateral Ligament injury and Posterior Cruciate Ligament cortical avulsion fracture.

Then, Dubai traffic prosecutors accused the Asian driver of causing an accident due to inattentive and negligent driving, wrecking private property and causing the latter bodily harm.

The Dubai Traffic Court convicted the defendant and fined him Dh4,000 after he pleaded guilty before the judge.

The manager's lawyer Hani Hammouda Hagag lodged the civil lawsuit against the defendant before the pertinent civil court as his client is seeking Dh600,000 in compensation against his medical, physical, financial and emotional damages. The lawyer argued in the lawsuit that his client ended up with a temporarily disabled knee following the crash, adding that he has been instructed by his physician to use a walking stick and avoid exerting so much weight on his right knee. In his submissions to the court, the lawyer included medical reports confirming that his client was subject to surgery on his right knee. "Due to the injury, my client cannot work or walk properly… he remains under treatment and physiotherapy. He has paid nearly Dh200,000 in medical bills and suffered mentally and physically. The claimant deserves, based on Article 292 of the Civil Transactions Law, a compensation against his financial, medical, mental, and moral damages," contended lawyer Hagag.