UAE dream weddings: 5 celebrity couples who tied the knot in the Emirates

Dubai is fast growing as one of the most preferred destinations for couples to hold their celebrations

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 6:52 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 6:55 PM

Dubai has become a city of choice for destination weddings, with a growing number of couples opting to hold their ceremony in the emirate.

Several celebrities and high-net worth individuals from across the world are increasingly choosing Dubai to celebrate not only weddings, but also other occasions.

With the availability of highly-skilled wedding and event planners, distinctive locations, eclectic culinary choices, cultural diversity, and unmatched packages for all, Dubai offers a special experience for wedding couples and guests. Here’s a look at some of the famous weddings that have taken place in the UAE.

1. Filmmaker Akshay Marwah and restaurateur Aashita Relan

Movie maker Akshay Marwah, the brother of actor Mohit and son of Sandeep Marwah, founder-owner of Noida’s Film City tied the knot with restaurateur Aashita Relan in Abu Dhabi. A number of top celebrities were invited to the lavish three-day event at Emirates Palace, including Anil Kapoor, daughters Sonam and Rhea, nephew Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay and Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi.

2. Actor Mohit and Antara Motiwala

Following in the footsteps of his brother Akshay, acto Mohit also tied the knot with Antara Motiwala in another star-studded event at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah. The guest list included top Bollywood names like Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

3. Actor Karan Wahi's entrepreneur sister Eshanka and Herat Israni

Indian actor Karan Wahi decided to hold wedding of his sister Eshanka in Dubai. The marriage took place at the luxurious Park Hyatt. Eshanka, who is the founder of Eshanka Wahi Entertainment (EWE) and actor Shraddha Kapoor’s best friend, tied the know with Herat Israni. It was a grand affair that featured a list of celebrities including the 'Aashiqui' actress.

4. Paksitani celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

Pakistani celebrity Sajal Ali, who played actor Sridevi's daughter in the Bollywood film ‘Mom’, got married to longtime boyfriend Ahad Raza Mir. Their ceremony was held at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Hotel and was attended by some top names.

5. Beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan and businessman Hassan El-Amin

Dubai-based beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan married businessman Hassan El-Amin at the grand Raffles The Palm hotel in Dubai. The sister of global beauty mogul Huda Kattan, also held another grand event the next at the Atlantis The Palm. The co-founder of Kayali fragrances and her businessman husband Hassan El-Amin celebrated their honeymoon at the deluxe five-star resort, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli.

