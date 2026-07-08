Up to Dh10-million fine, jail for damaging UAE heritage under new draft law

The Federal National Council (FNC) has approved a new federal draft law on cultural heritage, introducing strict penalties of up to Dh10 million in fines and imprisonment for anyone who deliberately damages, steals or smuggles the country's material heritage and antiquities.

The legislation, passed during the council's 13th session of its third ordinary term chaired by Speaker Saqr Ghobash at Zayed Hall in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, July 8, aims to protect, document, preserve and promote all forms of the UAE's cultural heritage, and to ensure it is passed on to future generations.

The session was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture. During the same sitting, the council also approved amendments to a federal draft law on combating communicable diseases, in the presence of Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention.

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What does the heritage law include?

The heritage law covers tangible and intangible heritage, as well as natural and digital heritage, and applies across the country, including free zones.

It encourages authorities to support heritage and cultural tourism and to integrate cultural heritage into sustainable development plans and the daily lives of citizens and residents.

Digital heritage and archaeological surveys

Notably, the council introduced two new definitions to the draft. The first covers digital heritage, defined as digital materials and resources of cultural, historical, scientific, social, environmental or economic value that form part of the nation's memory and identity, whether created digitally or converted into digital form. The second defines archaeological surveys, covering works to explore, document and register archaeological sites on land, underground or in the country's territorial and internal waters.

The draft also defines historical architectural heritage as fixed material heritage dating from 1700 to 1960, while structures built after 1960, including schools, hospitals, museums and industrial facilities of cultural significance, fall under modern architectural heritage. Underwater heritage, such as archaeological sites, shipwrecks and aircraft submerged within the country's territory, is also protected.

48 hours to report discoveries

Under the draft law, anyone who discovers or accidentally finds material heritage or an antiquity, or becomes aware of its existence, must refrain from touching it and notify the competent authority, the Ministry of Culture or the nearest police station within 48 hours. The authority may grant a suitable reward to those who report discoveries within the specified period.

Jail, penalties of up to Dh10 million

The draft law stipulates temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than Dh500,000 and up to Dh10 million for anyone who deliberately damages material heritage or antiquities by demolishing, destroying, defacing or removing them, steals or unlawfully seizes them, carries out construction, demolition or infrastructure works at heritage sites without a permit, or smuggles heritage items into or out of the country. If the offence is committed by the owner of the heritage, it is considered an aggravating circumstance.

A jail term of up to 10 years and a fine ranging from Dh300,000 to Dh5 million applies to those who excavate for antiquities without a permit, use heritage sites as dumping grounds, submit false documents to move antiquities in or out of the country, forge national or foreign artefacts with intent to deceive, or deliberately mock or degrade material or intangible heritage.

Lesser offences carry a jail term of up to three years and a fine between Dh100,000 and Dh5 million, or either penalty. These include removing or moving items from fixed heritage without approval, trading in materials extracted from heritage sites, placing advertisements on heritage or antiquities, failing to register heritage in one's possession, neglecting its maintenance, obstructing officials, or organising events related to heritage elements without a permit.

Courts will also order the confiscation of heritage items involved in crimes, along with the tools and equipment used to commit them, without prejudice to the rights of third parties acting in good faith.