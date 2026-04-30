UAE Arabic Language Law: 10 key sectors, what it means for workplaces, schools

The UAE has set the ball rolling to cement the status and role of the Arabic language across all aspects of society with the introduction of the Arabic Language Law. During a recent Federal National Council (FNC) session, members and government officials discussed the new draft legislation, which aims to safeguard the Arabic language and ensure its strong presence across key sectors.

The proposed law, approved for drafting in 2026, seeks to address the "noticeable decline" in the use of Arabic in state institutions and wider society, a trend attributed to demographic diversity and economic openness.

Why is the law being introduced?

The core issue, as highlighted by FNC members, is the lack of comprehensive, binding legislation to protect the Arabic language. Sumaya Abdullah Al Suwaidi, a member of the FNC’s Education, Culture, Youth, Sports, and Media Affairs Committee, noted that this legislative gap "weakens our national identity, expands the dominance of foreign languages over our official language, and causes a linguistic imbalance in society."

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Officials acknowledged that economic openness and demographic diversity strengthen the UAE but stressed the need to balance globalisation with authenticity. The goal is to move from recommendations and symbolic events to a binding legal framework with effective monitoring mechanisms.

This initiative also aligns with Article 7 of the UAE Constitution, which establishes Arabic as the official language of the Union.

What are the 10 key areas covered by the law?

Shatha Amin Al Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector at the Ministry of Culture, confirmed the Ministry is preparing a feasibility study for the draft law covering 10 key areas:

Government transactions Economy and business Education and research Culture and media Translation and Arabisation Support and motivation mechanisms Family and society Technology and digitisation Governance Customer service and internal work policies

Mandatory Arabic-speaking staff in the private sector

One of the most significant provisions of the draft law is the mandatory requirement for private sector entities to employ Arabic-speaking staff.

This requirement will specifically target:

Health services

Social services

Services provided by the government

Customer service roles

The law will also introduce mandatory provisions for the internal work policies and procedures of official, civil, and private companies and institutions.

Impact on the education sector

The education sector will see substantial changes aimed at reinforcing the Arabic language from early childhood through higher education. The draft law proposes:

Raising standards: Elevating the quantity and quality of subjects taught in Arabic during early, general, and basic education.

Higher education mandates: Setting a mandatory minimum requirement for teaching Arabic in higher education, specifically in scientific majors.

Teacher qualifications: Raising the standards for hiring, testing, and training Arabic language teachers across all educational stages.

Academic publishing: Boosting the standards for academic publishing in Arabic within academic institutions.

Impact on media, advertising, and events

The draft law places strict requirements on the media and advertising sectors to ensure the visibility and audibility of the Arabic language:

Mandatory Arabic in ads: The Arabic language must be present in all visual, audio, or written advertisements, as well as promotional campaigns directed at the public.

Translation at events: Mandatory Arabic translation must be provided at conferences, seminars, and official meetings if the primary language spoken is not Arabic.

Focus on family, society, and technology

The legislation acknowledges the crucial role of the family in preserving the language. It emphasises a child’s right to form their Arabic culture and practice the language, holding entities responsible for supporting these efforts. It also supports families’ rights to receive content in Arabic.

Furthermore, the law addresses the rapid digital transformation. Officials highlighted the importance of integrating Arabic into artificial intelligence systems and digital platforms. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence already includes initiatives like the Arabic AI Dictionary to ensure the language remains relevant in the digital age.

Enforcement and penalties

To ensure compliance, the draft law will not just be a set of guidelines. Shatha Amin Al Mulla assured the FNC that the law will include specific details regarding penalties and incentives.

The Ministry of Culture has studied international best practices in language preservation to develop a robust framework that includes fines for non-compliance, ensuring that the Arabic language is prioritized without excluding other languages.

The Ministry of Culture has received approval to draft the Arabic Language Law in 2026. The feasibility study will be submitted to the UAE Cabinet for further review and approval.