UAE: Don’t use headphones while riding bikes or e-scooters, warn authorities

Officials have also asked residents to always get off their vehicle at pedestrian crossings

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 2:42 PM

Residents in Abu Dhabi have been warned against using headphones while riding bikes or scooters for everyone’s safety as it could lead to inattentiveness.

In a series of social media awareness messages, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi said using headphones while riding a bike or scooter disturbs “your attention and risks your safety and the safety of road users.”

“For your safety, make sure to never use headphones while riding a bike to always stay alert of your surroundings,” said the ITC.

Officials have also asked people to make sure they always get off their bike or scooter at pedestrian crossings.

“Riding your bike on pedestrian crossings puts their lives in danger and risks your safety too,” said officials.

Residents have also been told to be careful when riding their bikes and make sure to respect the speed limit and to slow down in pedestrian areas.

Abu Dhabi authorities had earlier said they had stepped up measures to crack down on e-scooters riders violating rules. The police pointed out that bicycles, manual and e-scooters are permitted to be used in Abu Dhabi. The police also issued a video where officers were seen stopping e-scooters that have seats as they are banned in the Capital.

Officials noted that cyclists must wear a helmet and obey the rules of the road and a bicycle or e-scooter should have only one rider.

According to authorities, the regulation on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi sets out the amount of fines for non-compliance with its provisions. These fines include an amount that varies between Dh200 to Dh500 for each the following: failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards, or violations related to riding bicycles in prohibited roads and areas.

ALSO READ:

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com