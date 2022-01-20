UAE: Donate to 'Warm Winter' charity drive, support vulnerable Afghan families

Millions of families and children in Afghanistan lack proper shelter or warm clothes to survive the bitter cold

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:44 PM

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, is inviting corporate entities, as well as individuals, to donate to ‘A Warm Winter’ charity drive to help displaced families in Afghanistan survive the harsh winter.

The charity drive, which runs until February 19, is in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It aims to help communities in Afghanistan in response to the current pressing challenges impacting refugees and displaced families.

Donations will help provide displaced Afghan families and individuals with fuel, warm clothes, sleeping mats, blankets, heaters, solar-powered lamps and financial grants to help fulfil their basic needs.

As temperatures drop to as low as -25⁰C in winter and with 3.5 million people displaced by conflict inside Afghanistan, including 700,000 who were displaced in 2021, the vulnerability of the people is further exacerbated by the harsh winter.

Millions of displaced families and children lack proper shelter or warm clothes to survive the bitter cold.

A combination of years of drought, decades of conflict, and the ongoing economic, financial and health crisis has seen both food and fuel prices skyrocket, threatening the survival of the vast majority of population in Afghanistan. It is estimated that at least two million children are at risk of severe malnourishment.

Mariam Al Hammadi, director of TBHF, said: "The importance of prompt humanitarian action as a crisis unfolds cannot be emphasised enough. The extreme winter conditions and food shortages have disrupted lives in Afghanistan, and there is an urgent need to offer lifesaving help to those who need it the most.

"In keeping with TBHF’s mandate to alleviate human suffering, we aim to deploy impactful assistance with our humanitarian partners to deliver rapid and effective emergency relief.”

She added: “We call on compassionate individuals and organisations to help make a meaningful impact in the lives of Afghan families amid acute and rising humanitarian needs. This initiative aligns with the deep-rooted values of giving embedded in Emirati culture, which has seen the nation spearhead a range of humanitarian projects that are building a better and more secure and stable future for people around the world.”

How to donate

Corporate, institutional, and individual donors can contribute via bank transfer, cheque, cash payment, SMS channels or online via the following link: tbhf.ae/warmwinter.