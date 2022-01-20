UAE: Donate to 'Warm Winter' charity drive, support vulnerable Afghan families

Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in the attack
UAE18 hours ago
The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, is inviting corporate entities, as well as individuals, to donate to ‘A Warm Winter’ charity drive to help displaced families in Afghanistan survive the harsh winter.
The charity drive, which runs until February 19, is in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It aims to help communities in Afghanistan in response to the current pressing challenges impacting refugees and displaced families.
Donations will help provide displaced Afghan families and individuals with fuel, warm clothes, sleeping mats, blankets, heaters, solar-powered lamps and financial grants to help fulfil their basic needs.
As temperatures drop to as low as -25⁰C in winter and with 3.5 million people displaced by conflict inside Afghanistan, including 700,000 who were displaced in 2021, the vulnerability of the people is further exacerbated by the harsh winter.
Millions of displaced families and children lack proper shelter or warm clothes to survive the bitter cold.
A combination of years of drought, decades of conflict, and the ongoing economic, financial and health crisis has seen both food and fuel prices skyrocket, threatening the survival of the vast majority of population in Afghanistan. It is estimated that at least two million children are at risk of severe malnourishment.
Mariam Al Hammadi, director of TBHF, said: "The importance of prompt humanitarian action as a crisis unfolds cannot be emphasised enough. The extreme winter conditions and food shortages have disrupted lives in Afghanistan, and there is an urgent need to offer lifesaving help to those who need it the most.
"In keeping with TBHF’s mandate to alleviate human suffering, we aim to deploy impactful assistance with our humanitarian partners to deliver rapid and effective emergency relief.”
ALSO READ:
She added: “We call on compassionate individuals and organisations to help make a meaningful impact in the lives of Afghan families amid acute and rising humanitarian needs. This initiative aligns with the deep-rooted values of giving embedded in Emirati culture, which has seen the nation spearhead a range of humanitarian projects that are building a better and more secure and stable future for people around the world.”
Corporate, institutional, and individual donors can contribute via bank transfer, cheque, cash payment, SMS channels or online via the following link: tbhf.ae/warmwinter.
Two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in the attack
UAE18 hours ago
Talks also touched on the recent Houthi terrorist militia attacks on civil facilities in Abu Dhabi
UAE19 hours ago
Attacks have no direct ramifications on day-to-day security, experts say
UAE19 hours ago
Corporation offers diverse content covering a range of political, economic and social issues of interest to Arab audiences.
UAE20 hours ago
UAE Capital reinforces its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest.
UAE21 hours ago
Some space enthusiasts unable to capture rare celestial event on camera
UAE23 hours ago
ELF Publishing will initially focus on fiction
UAE23 hours ago
Extension of parking permit beyond the allowed time can be obtained by simply sending a text message
UAE23 hours ago