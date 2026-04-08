‘Not discipline’: Dubai Police advise parents against beating children

A senior Dubai Police official has warned against the use of physical punishment as a parenting method, saying it can lead to long-term psychological harm and increase children’s vulnerability.

Children exposed to violence may develop aggression, anxiety, or seek emotional support outside the home, increasing their vulnerability to harmful influences.

“Success is not a result of being beaten as a child. That belief is incorrect,” Brigadier Mohammed Al Matrooshi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department, said during a podcast.

Instead, he urged parents to adopt dialogue, understanding, and engagement, stressing that simply listening to a child can resolve major issues.

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Al Matrooshi warned that many cases begin with verbal abuse and escalate into physical violence if left unaddressed.

“Sometimes it starts with a word but its impact can be severe, especially on children,” he said, noting that emotional harm can have long-term psychological consequences.

Early indicators of abuse can be subtle, including withdrawal, sadness, or behavioral changes.

Children need different approach

Handling child abuse cases requires a distinct strategy, Al Matrooshi explained, as children may lack awareness or the ability to report incidents themselves.

Dubai Police work closely with schools, where educators are required under Wadeema’s Law to report any suspected abuse.

“Any person who sees or suspects harm to a child must report it,” he said.

The department has also introduced child-friendly digital platforms, including a virtual assistant to help children report abuse, educational games that teach their rights, and even tools that allow specialists to analyze children’s drawings for signs of trauma.

Prevention begins at home

Building a safe society starts long before a crime occurs; it begins with awareness at home, according to at Dubai Police.

Al Matrooshi stressed that protection is not only about responding to abuse but also about preventing it through education, early intervention, and community responsibility.

“Security is not just reacting after harm happens. It starts with prevention and awareness,” he said, highlighting the department’s human-centered approach to safeguarding vulnerable groups.

Support and reporting channels

Dubai Police have introduced dedicated reporting channels tailored to different groups. Women can access a specialized reporting service that allows them to seek help confidentially, whether facing verbal, physical, or psychological abuse.

Authorities also provide social and psychological support in coordination with relevant entities, ensuring victims receive comprehensive care beyond immediate protection.

For those hesitant to visit police stations, officials offer flexible alternatives including meeting victims in locations of their choice, such as public spaces, discreetly handled by officers in civilian attire.

Balancing protection and family unity

While the department responds firmly to serious cases, its primary goal is to protect individuals without unnecessarily breaking families apart.

Cases are classified based on severity from minor to critical, with immediate intervention in serious situations, while less severe cases may involve counseling and coordination with social services.

“We do not aim to criminalize every case. Our goal is safety, stability, and rehabilitation,” Al Matrooshi said.

Law and community role

The UAE’s Federal Law No. 13 of 2024 on domestic violence has enhanced protection measures, including restraining abusive individuals and ensuring victims receive shelter and support.

Authorities can also coordinate with social and judicial entities to provide integrated protection services.

Al Matrooshi emphasized that safeguarding children and women is a shared responsibility that extends beyond law enforcement.

He encouraged the public to report concerns without fear, assuring that all cases are handled with strict confidentiality.

“Every child and woman should feel there is someone who listens and acts to protect them,” he said.

The message, he concluded, is simple but powerful: prevention starts within families.

“Awareness is the first line of defence. When we protect individuals, we protect society as a whole.”