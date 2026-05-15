'UAE does not wait for protection', minister says at Brics meeting

UAE Minister of State Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar on Friday, used his address at the Brics Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi to reject what he described as Iranian attempts to justify ongoing attacks against the UAE and neighbouring countries.

He also said that the UAE does not wait for protection from anyone and is capable of deterring brutal aggression.

Almarar affirmed that the UAE reserves its full and legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in a manner that ensures the protection of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

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He also held Iran fully responsible for these terrorist attacks and their consequences, stressing that respect for state sovereignty, dialogue, the cessation of terrorist attacks, and strict adherence to international law constitute the essential foundations for any genuine and sustainable stability.

He said that since February 28, 2026, the UAE has been subjected to repeated and unjustified Iranian terrorist attacks, with Emirati air defences intercepting around 3,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. He said these have deliberately targeted civilian facilities and vital infrastructure, including airports, ports, oil facilities, desalination plants, energy networks, service facilities, and residential areas.

Almarar pointed to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), co-sponsored by 136 countries, and a Human Rights Council resolution adopted unanimously in March. He said: “Despite numerous international and regional resolutions and condemnations, Iran has continued its terrorist attacks against the UAE and countries in the region, in clear disregard for the international consensus", adding that this is a violation of international law and a threat to international peace and security.

The International Maritime Organisation also condemned the attacks and the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation criticised Iran's violations of state sovereignty and endangerment of civil aviation safety. He added that "the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) adopted a resolution condemning Iran for actions that endanger food security.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Almarar said Iran had obstructed international shipping lanes and effectively closed one of the world's most critical waterways. He stressed that targeting commercial navigation and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of pressure or economic blackmail constitutes acts of piracy and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region, its people, and global energy security.