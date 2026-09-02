'UAE does not stop': Sheikh Mohammed says 'we do not wait for perfect conditions' to deliver

"The UAE does not stop, and it will not stop." This single, unambiguous line from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the UAE, will power the way federal teams will continue to work.

The Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said this among three messages to government teams on Wednesday. He emphasised that "we do not wait for the perfect conditions to continue delivering" after he chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

"Our projects are moving, our economy is growing, our markets are operating at full capacity, and our events are welcoming the world," he said.

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Since the beginning of the regional war on February 28, the UAE has detected or engaged at least 582 Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles, including the two ballistic missiles detected on August 18. It has also dealt with 2,265 drones/UAVs during this time.

UAE diplomat and adviser to the President, Dr Anwar Gargash, earlier detailed how the nation dealt with attacks with "complete efficiency and superiority".

Against this backdrop, the UAE's government media office said last month that the impact of the war was confined to only a limited number of economic activities and did not hinder overall economic growth.

"The trust the UAE has built over decades is the currency we rely on. It was built by developing systems and policies, by investing heavily in the finest infrastructure in the world, by a reputation earned and by international relationships carefully formed," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Dr Gargash has also framed the regional conflict as a test of those who can be relied upon. He said, "There are countries we did not expect to take these positions, yet they reached out to us to provide actual support, even if we did not need it," he said. "In contrast, there are countries we expected better positions from that offered nothing in the early stages of the crisis, but they offered help at a very late stage."

That trust is what guarantees the continuity of our journey today, and it is the duty of every one of us to strengthen it, protect it and build on it. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President And Prime Minister Of Uae And Ruler Of Dubai

UAE's growth in 2026, so far

This resilience extends to the UAE's economy. The nation's non-oil sector contributed almost 80 per cent of the national economy during the first quarter of 2026 as its real gross domestic product grew 3 per cent to Dh485 billion, according to the country’s Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Non-oil GDP grew by 4.8 per cent, raising its contribution to 79.4 per cent of the overall economy, up from 78 per cent during the same period last year.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed announced that the country’s non-oil exports reached a record Dh452.8 billion during the first half of 2026, a 23.4 per cent rise year-on-year.