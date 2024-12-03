UAE: Doctors treat patient with 'hole in heart' using minimally invasive procedure

A 45-year-old UAE resident recently arrived at Zulekha Hospital in Dubai, complaining of chest pain, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing. Not knowing what caused such trouble, Abdul Wahid underwent a series of tests. When the results came, he was shocked to learn he had an atrial septal defect (ASD), commonly referred to as a 'hole in the heart.'

“I was surprised and a bit anxious when I first heard about the condition. I had no idea something like this had been affecting me for so long,” said Abdul. “But I trusted God and the doctors assured me that the condition was curable. I felt confident.”

Dr Shaheen Ahmad, a specialist interventional cardiologist at Zulekha Hospital, conducted tests, including an ECG, echocardiogram (ECHO), and a Transesophageal Echocardiogram, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The medical team decided that Abdul’s defect could be treated using a minimally invasive procedure known as a transcatheter percutaneous device closure, avoiding the need for open-heart surgery.

“In this technique, a catheter is inserted through a vein in the groin and guided to the heart, where a closure device is deployed to seal the defect,” said Dr Ahmad.

Abdul Wahid with Dr Shaheen Ahmad

“We are proud to offer this advanced option to our patients, as it significantly reduces recovery time, minimises risks, and allows them to return to normal life much sooner than traditional surgical methods.”

For Abdul, the procedure marked a turning point in his life. He was discharged the following day and is recovering well. “The team at the hospital made the entire process smooth and reassuring. I was able to leave the hospital the very next day, and I already feel much better,” he said. The procedure is considered a milestone for the hospital offering complex ASD device closure. Dr Ahmad commended the collaboration of the hospital’s teams. “From the anaesthesia department to the Cath lab and ICU, everyone played a vital role in ensuring a successful outcome." He is now recovering at home and looking forward to resuming his normal activities. “It feels like a second chance at life. I can finally breathe easier,” said Abdul. ALSO READ: UAE doctors explain 'pregnancy brain', how to manage forgetfulness, mental fog UAE doctors warn of 'silent killer' high blood pressure; new guidelines help early detection