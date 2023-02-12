UAE: Doctor fined Dh50,000 for stealing data, patients from hospital, former workplace

She has never sat on a horse before — but when offered the chance to join the nationwide ride, she grabbed it
A doctor in Abu Dhabi, who illegally took confidential information of a hospital where he worked, including data, addresses and phone contacts of patients, has been fined Dh50,000.
The man had used the information to contact the patients so he could complete their treatment and offer them other medical services at a private clinic he joined after leaving the hospital.
The healthcare centre in Abu Dhabi had filed a lawsuit before the Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance accusing their former doctor of stealing its confidential information and stealing its clients and patients.
The defendant had previously worked for the hospital as a specialised doctor, but he took advantage of his position and stole data, addresses and phone contacts of the medical centre's patients.
He later contacted the patients and asked them to complete their treatment with him in his private clinic after he had left the hospital.
The hospital said it suffered financial damages due to the data stolen of their clients and it also caused damage to the healthcare’s reputation, and the lack of confidence of patients due to his inability to protect the confidentiality of their data.
In court, the doctor had denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer argued that the customer data which his client used was not confidential as he obtained the information in his capacity as a doctor. The lawyer requested that the case be dismissed.
After hearing from all parties the court issued a ruling ordering the doctor to pay a Dh50,000 fine after he was found guilty of illegally taking information and using it for his own benefit, without the permission of the medical centre where he was working.
