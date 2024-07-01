UAE: Do you watch films, play games while eating? You could be at risk for social isolation, obesity

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:00 PM

In a startling trend, adults, much like their younger counterparts, have become reliant on smartphones, tablets and other screens to occupy their attention. This is seen even during the most basic of activities, such as mealtimes.

This behaviour, often dubbed the 'iPad kid' phenomenon, has experts concerned about the detrimental effects it can have on mental health and overall well-being.

Whether these individuals are on social media apps, watching comfort shows, or playing video games, they have one thing in common — a sense of disconnection. Experts warn that the mindless consumption of food while absorbed in screens can contribute to unhealthy eating habits, weight gain, and isolation.

"After a long day at work, I just want to disconnect and numb my brain. Watching my favourite show while eating helps me relax, but I know it's not the healthiest habit," said Samantha Luna, a 32-year-old American marketing executive, who often consumes dinner in front of the TV, and mindlessly scrolls through social media on her phone.

While maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Samantha considers these moments her own time to unwind after a stressful day. “As someone who lives alone, it’s become the norm for me to eat in silence and 'freeze my brain' as they say. It's a habit of de-stressing," she added.

While living alone can encourage the habit, some find themselves isolating while having company. Liam Harper, a 25-year-old British expat, lives with a flatmate but often dines alone while playing video games. "It's more fun for me to eat while gaming. I feel like I'm multitasking and making the most of my time,” he said.

However, Liam admits that these habits have made him lack mindfulness and conscience during mealtimes. “I realised I wasn't paying attention to what or how much I ate."

Aisha H, a 24-year-old Emirati accountant, confesses that she usually eats alone at her desk, with her laptop open and various social media apps running. "I feel like I need to be constantly entertained. Consuming food while scrolling through my phone is just more enjoyable for me."

For Aisha, living with her family but still choosing to eat solo or use her phone during her mealtimes has caused some intervention from family members. “My parents often take my younger siblings' phones and iPads away during mealtimes, so I often get the message of setting the right example. But it’s a habit and I can’t break it,” she admits

Social isolation

Dr Waleed Al Omar, a Specialist Psychiatrist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah and Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais, explains the phenomenon. "When someone engages in this behaviour repeatedly, it can have a detrimental impact on their social well-being."

He notes how eating alone while being focused on a screen 'limits opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interactions, which are so crucial for our emotional and social development'.

Dr Waleed Al Omar

He also stressed that reduced social interactions can lead to feeling cut off from friends and family. "This emotional and physical disconnect can foster feelings of loneliness, as the individual becomes increasingly accustomed to solitary activities rather than active participation in a social support network."

To address this challenge, Dr. Al Omar emphasizes the importance of holistic approaches. "Incorporating mindfulness practices, such as mindful eating and mindful watching, can help individuals regain a sense of presence and connection to their experiences," he said.

Additionally, establishing clear boundaries and schedules for TV consumption, as well as engaging in alternative activities that provide relaxation and enjoyment, can be highly beneficial.

As per Maha Ajjaoui, a Certified Functional Medicine Health Coach, eating by yourself while watching something or being on your phone, TV, or iPad can affect both mental and physical well-being.

"Time has changed, and so has the family unit. Life has always been busy, but now we've stopped having dinners with the family or even with friends," the expert noted. “After work, people now prefer to isolate, watch some TV in silence, and call it a day. Even during the day, this has become the norm."