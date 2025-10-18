UAE: Do you share your child's photos online? Experts warn of cyber risks

In the age of social media, posting a child's photo online may seem like a normal way to celebrate happy moments or express pride in small achievements. But the reality is very different. Every image, video, or small detail about children can be exploited to create fake identities, track their movements in the real world, and even for blackmail or grooming using advanced AI technologies.

What seem like fleeting memories can leave a lasting digital footprint that parents cannot control. Sara Al Kindi, a cybersecurity expert, told Khaleej Times: "When parents share photos of their children online, they often overlook the long-term digital footprint they leave behind. These images can be copied, modified, or misused without consent. The main risks include identity theft, misuse of facial recognition technology, location disclosure, grooming and exploitation, and loss of control — once uploaded, images are often permanently stored on servers."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She added that parents can mitigate these risks by using private cloud storage services such as Google Photos or iCloud, creating private family groups on encrypted platforms such as Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram, setting digital boundaries, and thinking carefully before posting:

"Ask yourself: Will my child be comfortable with this image when they grow up?"

No privacy restrictons

Kaspersky's Growing Up Online study supports the belief that many parents love sharing photos of their children. It found that 48 per cent of parents in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa share pictures or videos of their children on social media platforms. In comparison, 57 per cent include personal information such as the child's name (53 per cent), location (33 per cent), or life stories (37 per cent). Alarmingly, 28 per cent of these parents share this information without any privacy restrictions, leaving children vulnerable to revealing their identity, location, or personal moments to strangers who could misuse them.

Most parents post these photos or videos with good intentions: 64% want to preserve memories, 42 per cent are proud of their children's achievements, and 29 per cent want to share information about their children's lives with relatives and friends. However, they may underestimate the risks associated with doing so online.

Maryam Hassan, a mother of two from Dubai, told Khaleej Times, "I don't prefer sharing photos of my children online, but I have a private Instagram account. Initially, I would post photos immediately on special occasions like Eid or travel. Later, I postponed posting for a few days so that those close to me wouldn't immediately know about our movements."

She added, "When I made my account public, strangers could comment on my children's photos. I then switched it back to private to protect their privacy."

AI and data risks

Priyanka Chatterjee, CEO of the London College of Cyber Security, noted that a child's full name and date of birth could lead to identity theft or blackmail. Artificial intelligence can combine this data with photos to create fake identities or accounts. Routine details, such as school, address, and pickup and drop-off times, can be exploited in the real world. This predictability makes children under 16 more vulnerable.

She added, "Image and video data (EXIF/geotags) reveal precise locations and times. Parents should turn off geotags or remove EXIF data. Family details, such as relatives' names and parents' occupations, enable identity theft. AI-generated audio/video clones can trick children into complying."

She explained the potential harm caused by data sharing: "Children's online activity, gaming habits, and interests can be used to build psychological profiles for harassment purposes. The National Center for Children Impacted by Violence (NCMEC) reported that AI-generated child sexual abuse material increased dramatically from 6,835 to 440,419 in six months."

She explained that if private messages or contact lists are accessed, AI can immediately amplify the damage. Parents should act quickly: change passwords, enable two-factor authentication, alert contacts, report any breaches, and reassure children.

Criminals can compile disparate data from games, school apps, phones, and social media platforms into a single digital file. Parents should limit data sharing across multiple platforms, review app permissions, use separate email accounts for different purposes, and maintain digital hygiene across all family devices.

Protect your kid's identity

Dr Saleha Afridi, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Lighthouse Arabia, emphasized that once information is posted online, parents lose control over how it is used. This includes identity theft, where your children's photos, names, school details, and activities become an integral part of their online identity without their consent.

"Ask yourself and your children if they would like what you post. You can celebrate achievements without sharing sensitive details like school names or sports teams. If sharing is necessary, do so with family or close friends rather than the general public. Filter posts by removing identifying information, including location, addresses, school uniforms, and any embarrassing moments."

Tips for parents

• Avoid posting photos or videos publicly, or remove any identifying information like location, addresses, and school uniforms.

• Use private cloud storage or closed family groups for safe sharing.

• Regularly review children's consent to post, as what they agree to at an early age may not be appropriate for them later.

• Monitor children's digital activity and protect them from fake content, deepfakes, or AI-based exploitation attempts.

• Act quickly if private messages or contacts are accessed: Change passwords, enable two-factor authentication, alert contacts, and report any breaches to the authorities if necessary.