UAE: Do anti-smoking laws, fines apply to vaping in offices?

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Have you seen colleagues lighting up their e-cigarettes in office thinking anti-smoking laws don’t apply to vaping? A legal expert has warned that the practice — which has become quite prevalent in some offices — is illegal.

“In the UAE, smoking, including vaping, is prohibited in enclosed public spaces and workplaces under … (a) federal law on tobacco control. This ban extends to common areas such as lobbies and parking zones,” Mahmoud Kreidie, lawyer at Ahmad Bin Hezeem and Associates LLP, told Khaleej Times. “Designated smoking areas must adhere to strict conditions regarding isolation and ventilation set by the competent authority.”

Minor violations result in “immediate” fines of Dh500, while the penalties for serious or repeat offences could be severe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Despite clear no-smoking policies in many offices across the UAE, the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices continues to be a prevalent issue.

A UAE resident, who did not wish to be identified, admitted to smoking inside her office. "It's just become a habit at this point," said the woman, an accountant at a leading Dubai firm. "I used to be a heavy smoker, and switching to vaping has helped me cut down. I'm too lazy to keep going outside every time I need a puff. I usually do it in my own office when no one is around, so I'm not bothering anyone. It's not like regular cigarettes, the smoke doesn't stick to the furniture or make the place smell."

Another smoker, an IT specialist, said he smokes in his office, too. “As long as my colleagues don't mind, I don't see the harm in it.”

Colleagues tolerate the behaviour, assuming it’s legal. "It's quite offensive to have someone puffing away on an e-cigarette in a shared office space," said Fatima, a marketing executive. "You never know if someone has asthma or other respiratory issues that could be aggravated by the second-hand smoke. It's inconsiderate and goes against the rules we're all expected to follow."

Anti-smoking laws apply to both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, according to authorities. So, if employees cannot smoke cigarettes inside their offices, they can’t vape either.

Tobacco-free offices

While e-cigarettes and vaping may produce fewer odours than traditional tobacco products, many office buildings maintain strict no-smoking policies to comply with fire safety and air quality regulations.