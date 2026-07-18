More than infidelity: How divorce is changing in UAE, unravelling relationships

A decade ago, infidelity dominated divorce cases in the UAE. Today, family lawyers say the reasons couples separate have become quieter but far more complex.

Rather than a single dramatic event ending a marriage, lawyers increasingly see relationships unravel over years of emotional distance, financial pressures, shifting expectations, and constant digital distractions.

While affairs still happen, experts say they are now more often a symptom of a marriage that has already broken down rather than the primary cause of divorce.

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The shift also reflects major legal reforms introduced in recent years, making it easier for many couples to end a marriage without proving fault, allowing more honest conversations about why relationships fail.

‘People drift apart’

Samara Iqbal, founder and managing partner of Aramas International Lawyers, told Khaleej Times younger couples are divorcing for reasons very different from those of previous generations.

“Historically, issues such as infidelity were often cited as the primary reason for divorce,” she said.

“While affairs still occur, they are now more commonly a symptom of a relationship that has already broken down rather than the sole cause.”

Instead, she increasingly sees couples struggling with emotional disconnection, poor communication, financial strain, and conflicting expectations of married life.

Social media and technology have also transformed relationships. “Many people are constantly connected to the outside world but disconnected from one another,” she said.

Iqbal noted that younger generations are also more willing to acknowledge when a relationship is no longer working rather than remaining in an unhappy marriage.

Marriage more than financial security

Expectations of marriage have also evolved significantly over the past decade. According to Iqbal, today’s couples expect far more than financial stability. Emotional support, friendship, equal parenting responsibilities, mutual respect and open communication have become central to modern marriages.

Many expatriate couples in the UAE are also juggling demanding careers while raising children without the support of extended family.

“When work consistently takes priority over the relationship, couples often begin to feel neglected,” she said. Rather than pointing to one defining incident, many clients describe years of gradually growing apart.

Warning signs begin long before divorce

Lawyers say the breakdown rarely comes without warning. Iqbal said one of the earliest indicators is the breakdown of communication, with couples no longer discussing problems because they feel unheard.

Another common pattern is emotional withdrawal. “People often tell me they have been living like housemates rather than partners for months or even years before seeking legal advice,” she said.

Small unresolved disagreements can gradually build into deep resentment, while spending less quality time together only widens the emotional distance.

Legal reforms

International family lawyer Byron James believes one of the biggest shifts has been legal rather than emotional. Ten years ago, many divorces required spouses to prove wrongdoing, meaning allegations of adultery, abandonment, or cruelty frequently appeared in court documents.

Today’s legal system is different. “The law no longer asks couples to invent villains where none exist,” James said. With the introduction of Abu Dhabi’s Civil Family Court, wider reforms for non-Muslims and changes to the UAE’s Personal Status Law, many couples can now divorce without proving fault.

As a result, the recorded reasons have become more reflective of reality. Instead of dramatic accusations, lawyers increasingly hear about incompatibility, different life goals, and relationships that gradually faded over time.

James also pointed to another emerging trend: nearly one-third of divorces now occur within the first year of marriage. “Marriages of that length are rarely destroyed by a single event; more often, they appear never to have been fully built,” he said.

Money reveals cracks in relationships

Financial pressure has become one of the most common themes running through divorce cases. James stressed that money itself is rarely the true cause. “Money rarely creates the fractures in a marriage; it exposes and accelerates the ones already there,” he said.

As living costs, rents, and school fees continue to rise, financial strain often magnifies existing tensions. Arguments over money, he explained, usually reflect deeper concerns around security, power, and expectations rather than the actual amount being spent.

He added that many expatriate couples also face additional pressure because one spouse’s visa, financial independence or lifestyle may depend entirely on the other.

Rise of digital relationships

Technology has introduced entirely new forms of conflict into modern marriages. While physical affairs still exist, James said emotional affairs and digital secrecy are becoming increasingly common.

“A secret account, concealed correspondence, and private life conducted inside a phone” are now issues frequently raised during divorce proceedings, he said. Social media has also fuelled unrealistic expectations, with couples comparing their everyday lives to carefully curated online versions of other people’s marriages.

Technology has also changed the evidence presented in court. Rather than relying primarily on witnesses, couples increasingly submit WhatsApp conversations, screenshots, photographs, and digital records during divorce proceedings. According to James, “Parties once arrived with witnesses; increasingly, they arrive with screenshots.”

Communication biggest strength

Despite the changing reasons behind divorce, both lawyers agree that many marriages could still be strengthened through earlier communication. Iqbal encourages couples to address problems before they become crises, continue investing time in their relationship, and have regular conversations about finances, parenting, careers, and expectations.

She also believes seeking counseling, mediation, or professional advice should not be viewed as a sign of failure. “Our role is not to encourage divorce but to help families navigate incredibly difficult circumstances with dignity and clarity,” she said.

“While not every marriage can be saved, many relationships could benefit from earlier communication, realistic expectations and a willingness to seek support before problems become irreversible.”