UAE displays model of its moon rover at IAC 2021

The Rashid rover will launch to the Moon in 2022 to study the soil

A model of the Rashid rover on display at IAC 2021 in Dubai.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 8:26 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 8:33 PM

The engineering model of the Rashid rover, the first Arab mission to the Moon, was on display at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021) in Dubai on Thursday.

The rover was displayed at the the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) stand at IAC. The Rashid rover will launch to the Moon in 2022, and will land in the "Lake of Dreams", an unexplored area on the lunar surface, to study the soil.

The UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the event provides a platform to exchange information and ideas, discuss developments and advances, and share insights on strategies and rising trends in the fields of space research and exploration.