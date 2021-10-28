UAE displays model of its moon rover at IAC 2021

A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE17 hours ago
The engineering model of the Rashid rover, the first Arab mission to the Moon, was on display at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2021) in Dubai on Thursday.
The rover was displayed at the the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) stand at IAC. The Rashid rover will launch to the Moon in 2022, and will land in the "Lake of Dreams", an unexplored area on the lunar surface, to study the soil.
The UAE is the first Arab nation to host the world’s premier space event, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF) in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the event provides a platform to exchange information and ideas, discuss developments and advances, and share insights on strategies and rising trends in the fields of space research and exploration.
A near-fatal accident left 11-year-old African Grey Mitthu with a broken leg and a deep gash
UAE17 hours ago
Khaleej Times catches up with Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah ahead of Flag Day on November 3
UAE18 hours ago
Authority inks agreement in line with push to make 25 per cent of transportation in emirate driverless
UAE18 hours ago
Special kiosk from Hamadan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre to showcase UAE values
UAE19 hours ago
The special programme offers over 6,000 discounts across the UAE, 91 countries
UAE19 hours ago
A 'quiet hour' will also be implemented from 11am to 12pm on the first Monday of every month
UAE20 hours ago
Participants have been urged to select their favourite seven-digit numbers early to avoid disappointment
UAE1 day ago
Last month, the Russian government announced that it has allocated more than $60 million to produce a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024
UAE1 day ago