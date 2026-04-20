UAE busts Iran-linked terror cell, arrests members over plot to destabilise state

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The UAE's State Security Department on Monday announced it dismantled a terrorist organisation and arrested its members over an alleged plot to undermine national unity and destabilise the country.

In an official statement, authorities said the group members were involved in covert activities, including plans for coordinated terrorist and sabotage attacks within the UAE. Investigations also revealed alleged links between the organisation and Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih doctrine.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Investigations also showed that the members of the organisation had adopted extremist terrorist ideologies and beliefs that threaten the internal security of the UAE. The arrested individuals were accused of carrying out recruitment and indoctrination operations through clandestine meetings, in coordination with external entities, with the aim of gaining sensitive positions.

The State Security Department disclosed the identities of the individuals and released their photographs.

Authorities reported that surveillance and further investigations showed the suspects held secret meetings inside and outside the country with people linked to terrorist or suspicious groups. They are accused of trying to spread false information among young Emiratis, recruit them for foreign interests, and encourage dissent to the UAE's policies.

How were the members arrested?

Authorities have released dramatic footage revealing the scope of their operation against the group and how the group members were apprehended. In a series of coordinated raids, security forces arrested the suspects at their homes, at an apparent office, and on the road.

The video also revealed the recovery of a substantial cash stash, which serves as evidence in the ongoing investigation. These assets are tied to allegations that the group also collected funds through unofficial means and transferred them to suspicious external entities.

What security forces recovered from the suspects

Investigations recovered a cache of materials linked to extremist ideologies, including documents, books, and CDs. A significant portion of these items featured Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, such as his book To the Youth. Some CD covers featured pictures of Iran's former supreme leader, and one was inscribed with the words "Long live the resistance". Books praising the deceased Supreme Leader and Hezbollah-related documents were also found.

The footage also revealed more evidence of terror plans, including what looked like a crude, handmade drone with a toolkit of electronic components, including a remote control. Several photographs of Iranian leaders were also seized.

The suspects face charges of creating and running a secret group in the country, pledging loyalty to foreign groups, and taking actions seen as harmful to national unity and social stability.

The State Security Department reaffirmed its firm commitment to confronting any threats to public security, calling on citizens and residents to report suspicious activities through official channels to further strengthen security and stability.