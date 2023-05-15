UAE discovers new narcotics substance from manufactured cannabis

This finding was previously unknown to the world and has now been registered in an international database

The Centre for Criminal and Electronic Sciences at the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi achieves groundbreaking discovery in the narcotics field.

The centre has made a remarkable breakthrough by identifying a previously unknown type of manufactured cannabis. This achievement, a first in the world, involved determining the substance's composition and naming it (ADB-5'Br-PINACA).

The Centre determined its composition, gave it a name and registered it in an international database under the name of the ADJD’s Laboratory of Chemistry. They also published a scientific document (Analysis Guide) on the website of an international centre specialised in the identification of new types of synthetic drugs.

The Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, praised this accomplishment, attributing it to the wise directives of the UAE's leadership and the ongoing efforts to employ modern technologies for continuous development. The achievement aligns with the strategic plan of the Judicial Department and enhances the UAE's presence on the global judiciary stage.

Yousef Alabri praised the efforts made by the team working at the Laboratory of Chemistry, which managed to discover this new narcotic substance and register it in global databases in the name of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, thus bringing global reputation to the UAE. This, he said, is in line with the Judicial Department's Strategic Plan 2021-2023, which stresses the value of working with international partners to help maintain social security and stability.

Saeed Al-Amoudi, the Director of the Center for Criminal and Electronic Sciences, highlighted the collaborative efforts with international partners, including the Institute of Forensic Sciences for Research and Education in the United States, to solidify the discovery's credibility. This unprecedented achievement places the UAE at the forefront of narcotics research and underscores its commitment to maintaining social security and stability.

