UAE dirham symbol could appear on your phone's keyboard soon; here's why

UAE's dirham symbol could appear on devices sooner than expected. The Unicode Standard, which works as a universal system, has recently approved the symbol.

The Unicode Standard assigns a number to each character, symbol, and emoji, making it easier for devices to integrate. In version 18.0, the Unicode Standard has created a code for a range of new symbols and emojis — including the Omani Riyal symbol and the UAE dirham symbol.

The UAE dirham symbol was approved for use by the Central Bank in 2025, but could not be adopted at a large scale digitally as there was no standardised coding for it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The symbol was derived from the English name of the dirham to serve as an international symbol representing the nation's currency. It incorporates two horizontal lines that embody the stability of the UAE dirham and inspired by the UAE flag.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the symbol draws inspiration from national motifs and has been created with precise structural principles. It combines the nation's cultural roots with its progressive outlook.

Guidelines have also been released by UAE authorities to ensure consistent application of the symbol across both physical and digital platforms.