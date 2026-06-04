What is UAE's new online pledge and why are residents invited to join?

Citizens and residents across the UAE are invited to take part in a national initiative promoting unity and belonging. It would require just a few clicks to express your loyalty, appreciation, and sense of belonging to the nation and its leadership.

Sandooq Al Watan, a non-profit supported by Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has launched a community initiative that invites everyone in the UAE to take a pledge. The initiative encourages all residents and citizens to come together and show unity, coexistence, and national pride.

At the heart of the campaign is a digital pledge that participants are invited to sign, affirming their commitment to the UAE and its leadership. The pledge highlights loyalty to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reflects the values of security, stability, and progress associated with his leadership.

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The pledge describes Sheikh Mohamed as representing the nation’s honour and dignity, and describes him as a leader who ensures security and safety while making strong and courageous decisions. It also points to his example of dedication, service, and love for the country, and stresses that patriotism and true commitment to the UAE are both a duty and a privilege.

The pledge also shows a shared promise from residents to stay loyal to the country, live together peacefully, and keep its values alive for future generations. The message highlights unity as one people and one society working together under national leadership for ongoing progress, security, and prosperity.

According to Sandooq Al Watan, the campaign shows the UAE as a global example of unity, peace, and coexistence, and strengthens the shared values that shape life in the country. It also stresses that people in the UAE are united under their leaders.

The initiative gives people in the UAE a way to show thanks for the country’s progress in security, safety, and prosperity. Anyone can sign the pledge online using a multilingual platform.

Sandooq Al Watan said the initiative is based on values like loyalty, peace, and coexistence, which it sees as part of the UAE’s national and human identity.

People can sign the pledge online in different languages. This aims to encourage everyone to take part and strengthen national unity across all groups in society.

Individuals can take part by visiting pledge.ae and submitting the digital pledge online. Once completed, users receive a downloadable certificate of participation as a keepsake.