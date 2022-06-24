UAE: Digital hub to help people of determination find equal-paying jobs in region

Job seekers will be able to upgrade their resume and make it application-ready

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 7:11 PM

A digital hub in the Mena region that connects people of determination (PoD) to prospective employers is inviting candidates and companies to register with them with the aim of preparing PoDs for a successful career, free of cost.

The hub helps job seekers upgrade their resume and make it application-ready. They also organise support group sessions named, ‘Learn and Lead’ that provide guidance and networking opportunities for candidates.

Candidates can enrol for self-paced training or tailor-built mentorship to gain placements in different roles in sectors.

Post-pandemic, several employers now hire via hybrid models, including WFH and on-site combined.

Since its incubation at the Ma'an Incubator of Abu Dhabi in 2019, ImInclusive has achieved ground-breaking milestones in the UAE towards inclusive employment.

Launching the first-ever app for inclusion and employment of people of determination in 2021, the tech-centred social enterprise's team has trained some of the region's largest companies to provide equal-paying, progressive jobs to PoDs.

This year, ImInclusive has been awarded the 1st prize at the 2022 C3 I.D.E.A Accelerator - powered by Accenture. With the support of the region’s most influential companies, the programme focuses on startups working in the space of diversity, equity, inclusion and access.

Hafsa Qadeer, Founder and CEO of ImInclusive, says, “We provide employers and candidates both, with learning, development, capacity building, employment, and workplace accessibility. We have a tunnel-vision focus on providing as many people with disabilities inclusive jobs and opportunities as possible, and for this year alone, we are working towards achieving our target of 100 people of determination hired through ImInclusive”.

She added: "It has been a journey of sheer resilience, persistence and determination to bring the vision of ImInclusive to life. What began with my brother and me in Abu Dhabi has touched the hearts of thousands of people today. ImInclusive will continue to push through any barriers: we are present as proof that when there is a will, there is a way. Our solution is effective because we have people of determination as a majority of our core team.”

This year, ImInclusive also added Comply POD, the world's first-of-its-kind, revolutionary accessibility technology, to its product portfolio in MENA to empower employers to build more inclusive workplaces by utilising proptech for accessibility in all types of spaces and buildings.

ALSO READ: