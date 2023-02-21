UAE: Dh8.14 billion worth of defence deals inked on Day 2 of IDEX

Local firms bag major contracts as Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group inks three deals to the tune of Dh7.13 billion

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 5:02 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:16 PM

Tawazun Council announced signing 12 deals worth Dh8.14 billion with local and international companies on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023 being held in Abu Dhabi.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi, the official spokesperson of Tawazun Council, said 8 contracts totaling Dh7.6 billion were signed by Tawazun on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with national companies. Meanwhile, 4 contracts worth Dh543 were inked with international firms.

After the opening day of the exhibition saw deals worth Dh4.5 billion being inked, the second day saw volumes almost double led by UAE-based companies.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Edge Group bagged the biggest orders through its subsidiaries Halcon (Dh4.7 billion and Dh1.1 billion) and Adasi (Dh1.33 billion). The state-owned advanced technology and defence group inked three deals to the tune of Dh7.13 billion.

Halcon, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, secured a contract worth Dh4.7 billion with the UAE Armed Forces to supply Desert Sting 25 (DS-25) – a lightweight, air-to-surface precision-guided munition, designed to be deployed on multiple racks on aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“The DS-25 is a precision munition with an effective standoff range and capable of integration onto a wide range of aircraft types. This contract will provide the UAE Armed Forces with flexibility in their air strike operations. We are delighted to be able to provide the UAE Armed Forces with this capability and further our relationship as we seek to provide innovative, UAE-made products,” Saeed Al Mansoori, senior vice president, Advanced Concepts, said.

Halcon also signed a deal worth Dh1.1 billion to deliver Hunter 2-S (swarming), Hunter 5 and Hunter 10 loitering munitions to the UAE Armed Forces. The Hunter family of fixed-wing loitering munitions are designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and aerial strike missions.

“The cutting-edge AI of the Hunter 2-S and autonomous capabilities of the Hunter 5 and 10 will be a powerful force multiplier for the UAE Armed Forces, providing close aerial support and aerial strike capabilities,” Al Mansoori underlined.

“The Hunter series exemplifies our commitment to developing leading-edge solutions that align with the governments ‘Industry 4.0’ and ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiatives. As we continue on our innovation journey, we look forward to producing advanced technology solutions that will shape the future.”

Meanwhile, Adasi, the regional leader in autonomous systems and services, will supply the UAE Armed Forces with Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 – powerful loitering munitions that provide high precision strike capabilities against fixed targets and are designed for extended range and long endurance missions.

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO, Adasi, noted the landmark deal is a significant milestone for the company in enhancing the UAE’s sovereign defence and autonomous capabilities.

“We are committed to delivering the most advanced technologies and solutions that meet the UAE Army’s requirements, now and in the future. Our Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 loitering munitions ensure high accuracy with extended endurance and range, and we are confident that they will ensure a decisive advantage in protecting those on the frontlines,” Al Kaabi added.

International deals were led by companies from France (Thales with two deals), Rheinmetall (Germany) and L3Harris (US).

Al Meraikhi lauded the competencies of the local companies in striking major deals.

“Local companies have displayed their capabilities. This is because of the initiatives of the UAE’s leadership,” Al Meraikhi pointed out.

Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, official spokesperson of Tawazun Council, noted: “The announcements represent the success witnessed in the past editions of IDEX.”

Tawazun Council is an independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is organised by ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, and will continue until Friday.

Details of the local deals:

Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Desert Sting 25 system (Dh4.7 billion).

Adasi, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Shadow system (Dh1.33 billion).

Halcon to procure Hunter systems (Dh1.1 billion).

Trust International Group to procure Minimi machine guns (Dh179 million).

ADSB to procure rescue boats (Dh175 million).

International Golden Group to procure telecom systems (Dh40 million).

Trust International to procure 7.62mm machine guns (Dh20 million).

Marakeb to develop a golden unit of multi-mission unmanned boats (Dh20 million).

Details of international deals:

Thales Six to develop and support ground station radio (Dh316 million).

Thales Six to procure CMS systems (Dh159 million).

Rheinmetall to provide technical support for engagement simulation (Dh57 million).

Harris International to procure telecom systems and intercom units (Dh11 million).

ALSO READ: