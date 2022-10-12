UAE: Dh70,000 up for grabs at bodybuilding contest

nybl and Lenovo joined hands on Monday to merge their software and hardware respectively, in a move nybl refers to as 'the democratisation of AI'
For the first time since 2019, India Social and Cultural Centre Abu Dhabi (ISC) will host its popular Mr ISC-UAE open bodybuilding competition.
About 100 contestants are expected to vie for total prize money of Dh70,000 in the ISC’s highlight event to be held on December 9, ISC president D Natarajan said during a press conference.
“This competition is open for all nationalities from the UAE. We expect nearly 100 participants. The main objective of this event is to inspire the spirit of the game irrespective of nationalities and to bring them together as ‘one team’ in the ISC,” he said.
The 55-year-old centre with 1,500 members is the largest recreational centre for the expat community outside India. It has been holding a bodybuilding competition for more than two decades.
Sathyababu, General Secretary, noted that the contest is a major event returning after a gap of more than two years.
“This is a good opportunity for participants to show their skills. The competition will be held in four categories: up to 70kg, 70 to 80 kg, 80 to 90 kg and above 90kgs.”
Girishkumar Sudhakaran, sports secretary, urged bodybuilders and fitness lovers to take part in the competition. “Entry is free for all spectators for this event. Competition has an entry fee of Dh200 and should be paid along with the entry form.”
