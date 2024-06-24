E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Dh5-million fines waived off for all first-class football clubs

The aim is to give them the opportunity to properly prepare for the next sports season, said UAEFA

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Image used for illustrative purpose.
Image used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:41 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 8:04 PM

The UAE Football Association on Monday exempted all First Division clubs from the fines they have accumulated from previous seasons, according to WAM news agency. The fines amount to Dh5 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The aim behind the move is to alleviate their financial burdens and give them the opportunity to properly prepare for the next sports season.

ALSO READ:


Web Desk


More news from UAE