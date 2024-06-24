UAE: Dh5-million fines waived off for all first-class football clubs

The world’s tallest tower shone brightly with the games logo and the colours of its five rings
The UAE Football Association on Monday exempted all First Division clubs from the fines they have accumulated from previous seasons, according to WAM news agency. The fines amount to Dh5 million.
The aim behind the move is to alleviate their financial burdens and give them the opportunity to properly prepare for the next sports season.
