UAE: Dh5-million fines waived off for all first-class football clubs

Image used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 7:41 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 8:04 PM

The UAE Football Association on Monday exempted all First Division clubs from the fines they have accumulated from previous seasons, according to WAM news agency. The fines amount to Dh5 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aim behind the move is to alleviate their financial burdens and give them the opportunity to properly prepare for the next sports season.