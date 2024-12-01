UAE: Dh30-million grand prize up for grabs in December; Big Ticket to crown 4 millionaires

With the year coming to an end soon, Big Ticket has announced it will be giving away a guaranteed prize of Dh30 million during the month of December.

One participant is set to win the grand sum, with four others expected to be crowned as millionaires this month. Four weekly e-draws will be held, and each draw will crown one winner.

The Big Win Contest is also making a comeback this season. From December 1 to 25, participants who purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction will automatically be entered into weekly draws.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Over the course of four weeks, one winner will be selected each week to move on to the Big Win contest during the January 3 live draw. These four finalists will win prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the confirmed participants will be published on the Big Ticket website on January 1, 2025. The final winners will be announced live.

For car fanatics, Big Ticket will continue its 'Dream Car' giveaways. A Maserati Grecale will be up for grabs during the January 3 live draw. A BMW M440i will also be among the prizes. The draw for this car will be held on February 3 with tickets priced at Dh150.

Ticket can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.