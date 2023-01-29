UAE: Dh200,000 lawsuit against man for ruining sister's familial relationships through WhatsApp

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 8:12 AM

A woman who accused her brother of ruining her relationship with her family through an abusive message he sent on the family WhatsApp group, has had her case dismissed on appeal.

The Al Ain Appeals Court upheld an earlier ruling by the lower court which dismissed the woman’s lawsuit due to lack of sufficient evidence to support her claims.

Official court documents stated that the Arab woman had filed a lawsuit against her brother in which she demanded that he pay her Dh200,000 compensation for the material, moral and psychological damages she suffered because of the abusive and insulting message he shared on the family WhatsApp group.

She said the message led to misunderstandings between her and some of her family members and also spoiled their relationship.

During the court hearings, the defendant denied the accusations against him stressing that there was no harm to the plaintiff.

He said that his sister’s relationship with the rest of the family was still good.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance had earlier dismissed the case due to lack of sufficient evidence. The woman challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has maintained the first ruling by the lower court.

The woman will pay for her brother’s legal expenses.

