UAE: Dh20,000 fine for falsifying employment data of Emiratis

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has warned private companies that the fictitious employment of Emiratis will garner a fine of Dh 20,000 for each employee.
An official at the Ministry confirmed that a fine of Dh6,000 would be imposed on private companies that fail to abide by prescribed Emiratisation rates of 2 per cent annually. The fine will be applied to each citizen that has not been appointed. The decision will be implemented from January 2023.
The official added that according to the Cabinet Resolution No. (5/19) of 2022, all establishments registered with the ministry that have 50 or more employees must raise their current Emiratisation rates in skilled jobs by 2 per cent annually, in order to reach 10 per cent by 2026.
The fine and contributions will be collected from next January, with an annual increase of Dh1,000 in these monthly contributions if the establishment still does not modify its status.
The Ministry also confirmed that the relationship between the citizen and the company must be a contractual relationship that fulfils all terms and conditions in accordance with the law regulating labour relationships.
