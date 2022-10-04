UAE: Dh20,000 fine for driving under influence of drugs, including prescription medicines

Violation of the law, which includes being on the road after consuming alcohol, could also result in the motorist being sentenced to prison

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 3:27 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution has warned that driving a vehicle on a public road under the influence of drugs is liable to be punished with a prison sentence or a fine.

There is no exception for cases where motorists have a prescription for the drug, the authority added.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Public Prosecution issued a reminder about the punishment awarded for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances. It reiterated that the motorist could be sentenced to imprisonment or fined a penalty of not less than Dh20,000.

