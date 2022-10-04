UAE: Dh20,000 fine for driving under influence of drugs, including prescription medicines

A novel material, that was discovered as a result of research done by Khalifa University, will be manufactured in the Emirates
The UAE Public Prosecution has warned that driving a vehicle on a public road under the influence of drugs is liable to be punished with a prison sentence or a fine.
There is no exception for cases where motorists have a prescription for the drug, the authority added.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the Public Prosecution issued a reminder about the punishment awarded for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle on the road while under the influence of alcohol or narcotic substances. It reiterated that the motorist could be sentenced to imprisonment or fined a penalty of not less than Dh20,000.
