UAE: Dh200 million grand prize announced by Emirates Draw

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM

The Emirates Draw MEGA7 has announced a staggering Dh200 million grand prize for the new year. This will apparently be the largest grand prize in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and will be shared among 20 guaranteed winners.

The new prizes were announced as part of a long week of Christmas surprises and activities that saw 6,385 winners taking home Dh547,462 in winnings. A social media ambassador award was also held as part of the event.

Last week, an Indian expat working as a driver at a local firm hit the jackpot by winning the Dh15 million grand prize. Ajay Ogula, who earns Dh3200 a month, said that initially he thought he won Dh15,000 because he could not count the zeroes.

The EASY6 is a weekly draw held every Friday which features a grand prize of Dh15 million, and 6 guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each while the MEGA7 weekly draw is held every Sunday, offering participants a grand prize of Dh200 million for 20 winners, of which 19 winners receive Dh10,000 each and one receives Dh77,777.

