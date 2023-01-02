UAE: Dh180 million prize announced by Emirates Draw

Over 1,000 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each
Emirates Draw has announced a grand prize of Dh180 million, only available for this coming week.
On Sunday, the final weekly 'Games for All' episodes for 2022 officially concluded. The New Year draw saw Dh945,769 being shared among 16,448 winners. It also saw 10,684 winners taking home Dh664,369 in prizes.
Two participants matched five out of seven digits to win Dh77,777, 10 participants matched four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777 each, and 125 participants matched three out of seven digits to win Dh777 each.
The next game is set to broadcast live this Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9pm UAE time.
Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its ‘Games for All’ in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives ‘For A Better Tomorrow’.
