UAE: Dh18 million from mobile scams, online crimes seized; returned to victims

Abu Dhabi Police urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails

File

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 11:42 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 12:04 PM

Abu Dhabi Police has returned Dh18 million to people who have fallen victim to mobile scams and online crimes and reported financial fraud through its new call centre.

This new centre dedicated to liaising with banks and receiving financial fraud reports was set up in Abu Dhabi last year as authorities stepped up measures to combat financial crimes.

The centre at the Criminal Investigations Directorate enables police officers to communicate directly with banks and receive reports of financial fraud and crooks exploiting bank customers.

New call centre for financial fraud at the Criminal Investigations Directorate . Photo: Supplied

Residents should not share their confidential information with anyone, whether their bank details and online banking passwords, ATM PINs, security number (CCV) or passwords or Emirates ID details, police warned.

Police also urged residents not to respond to suspicious phone calls, texts or emails. These calls or text messages are typically scammers asking for bank account or credit card details to steal residents' cash.

Authorities have also warned residents of links to fraudulent websites that mimic government institutions and other big companies.

Officers said these fraudsters lure people into investing in the cryptocurrency trade after promising them huge profits, but they steal the cash they transfer to various bank accounts.

The force has re-affirmed its continuous keen interest in promoting community awareness of the dangers of phone and online fraud, in light of the growing number of victims of these crimes, through its awareness messages on social media and other platforms in Arabic, English and Urdu.

Police said fighting phone scams and online crimes require cooperation with society members and urged people to immediately report all the suspected financial fraud to the new centre or call the Aman Service number at 8002626 and inform officials about the suspects.

