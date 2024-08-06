UAE: Dh15 million grant to help women leaders reach full potential

Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. Photos: Supplied

Women leaders in the UAE will benefit from a Dh15 million grant dedicated to advancing their leadership skills and development. It will give them access to knowledge, services, support systems and resources, through a development network.

The Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi Chair in Women’s Leadership will be funded by NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), who has partnered with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for this initiative. It is the first-ever endowed chair focused on women’s leadership and development in the UAE and is named in honour of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, recognising her significant efforts and contributions to the advancement of women’s education.

Sheikha Jawaher explained why the initiative was important. “Women will always be a valuable asset in their society, worthy of investment,” she said. “When we pledged to support and empower female students and researchers around the world, we held great confidence in the exceptional women who are passionate about giving back to their communities.”

She said that the partnership with AUS marks a milestone in Sharjah’s path towards advancing women in the educational field. “We will continue to promote initiatives that raise awareness about the benefits of education for women and persist in building and advancing research facilities,” she said.

AUS currently offers several leadership programmes for its students including for emerging leaders, youngsters and for women. The university also offers a minor in women’s studies to promote an understanding of their achievements, contributions and experiences.