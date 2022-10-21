UAE: Dh110,000 compensation awarded to worker after losing part of right arm at workplace

An Asian worker who lost part of his right arm after a worksite injury has been awarded Dh110,000 in compensation for damages.

The worker had filed a lawsuit at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Court demanding that the company he was working for pay him Dh170,000 in compensation for the physical, material and moral damages.

The man explained in his lawsuit that he was injured while working at a workshop which resulted in him being subjected to an operation after which his right hand was amputated from the fingers to the elbow.

The worker had presented to court a copy of the medical report confirming that he suffered 100 per cent permanent disability to his right arm.

He also submitted a judicial report showing that the accident resulted from lack of safety requirements at the workplace, which violated rules.

The man said he was badly affected by the incident as he can no longer perform most of the work he used to do with an amputated arm. He also noted that no company wants to employ him given his current condition.

The lawyer representing the company submitted a memorandum to the civil court arguing that it had no qualitative jurisdiction to hear the case and that the worker delayed to file the lawsuit claim for more than a year since the incident as the law stipulates. But his claims were rejected.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Court judge instructed the company to pay Dh110,000 to the worker in compensation for the damages. The defendant was also told to pay for the worker’s legal expenses.

