UAE: Dh100,000 fine, jail time for refusing to provide sample for drug testing

Sun 24 Sep 2023, 1:05 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution has announced a fine and prison time for refusing to provide a sample for drug testing.

Those who refuse to provide a sample for drug and psychotropic substances testing will be punished with an imprisonment of no less than two years.

Additionally, individuals found guilty of this will also be fined Dh100,000.

Anyone who has been authorised by the public prosecution to take the necessary testing sample and violates it without any justification, will have to face the above mentioned penalties.

