UAE: Dh100,000 fine, jail time for refusing to provide sample for drug testing

Watch: Dubai, Sharjah Airports welcome Saudi passengers on National Day with Arabic sweets, roses
The travellers expressed their gratitude for this effort, which indicates the genuineness of Emirati culture
The UAE Public Prosecution has announced a fine and prison time for refusing to provide a sample for drug testing.
The authority took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with details of the penalties.
Those who refuse to provide a sample for drug and psychotropic substances testing will be punished with an imprisonment of no less than two years.
Additionally, individuals found guilty of this will also be fined Dh100,000.
Anyone who has been authorised by the public prosecution to take the necessary testing sample and violates it without any justification, will have to face the above mentioned penalties.
ALSO READ:
The travellers expressed their gratitude for this effort, which indicates the genuineness of Emirati culture
The little boy is seen dressed in a beige t-shirt and olive shorts as he looks at a picture of his father
Residents have been asked to refrain from filming and photographing the area in the interest of public safety
A day prior to the official release, I was in awe as thousands of eager Apple enthusiasts formed queues through alleys at Dubai Mall
The video featured clips of Sheikh Zayed with his Saudi Arabian counterpart and displayed the journey of their relationship over the years
For the 35,000 odd men and women engaged in this demanding profession, competition is not merely fierce, it's a relentless battle they face daily
The event was hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at Hilton Al Habtoor City
Weather forecast for the upcoming week consists of fair to partly cloudy weather, with freshening winds expected to blow