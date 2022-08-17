UAE Dh10 million Mahzooz draw: Worker becomes multi-millionaire

He was among two winners of the top prize

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 2:54 PM

“The birth dates of my family landed me up on the millionaire’s list,” said thrilled and overjoyed Nelson, after winning the top prize at Mahzooz Grand Draw, which was equally shared among two people. Nelson and Shahnawaz won Dh5 million each.

Nelson has been participating in the Mahzooz draw for the last eighteen months with the same set of numbers - 7,9,17,19,21. “These are the birth dates of my family members," he says.

“I had no knowledge that I won. I learned it when my friends and wife called me up to inform me as they knew about the numbers I participate with."

Nelson, who works as a machine operator at a wet wipes production unit, is still in disbelief and has not yet decided on how he will spend his winnings. “I may buy a paddy field in the Philippines and construct a home for myself. In the future, I will try to set up a business of wet wipes,” said Nelson.

His daughter wants a car to commute to college. The family does not want to move to the UAE for now.

Shahnawaz, on the other hand, selected the numbers randomly, which made him a millionaire. He has been in the UAE for the last 15 years and has plans to invest in a business here. “I have a few financial liabilities, and my priority is to settle them,” said the new multimillionaire.

Shahnawaz has been participating in the Mahzooz draw for the last 18 months and won Dh35 once. “I got a call after I won Dh5 Million, but I thought it was a prank call. The next morning, I checked my inbox, I was in surprise,” said Shahnawaz.

The fleet controller at a rent-a-car firm, Shahnawaz had a firm belief that he would make it to the top of Mahzooz one day. “I did not know when, but I always had that gut feeling,” said Shahnawaz.

“My colleagues are very excited, and they have also started participating in the Mahzooz draw,” added Shahnawaz.

Both the winners are planning their future with the amount they have won but are not planning to quit their job for the next few years.

Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, Managing Operator of Mahzooz said that this is for the first time Mahzooz has two top winners. “We have made 27 multi-millionaires and will be making much more soon. We have given away a total of Dhs 260 million until now,” said Samji.

“People trust us, and we have seen a sharp growth in participation across UAE and we see our presence globally,” added Samji.

The 88th weekly Mahzooz draw also saw 139 winners share the second prize of Dh1,000,000 and 3,205 winners bag the third prize of Dh350 each. Additionally, three winners took home Dh100,000 each in the Raffle Draw which features three guaranteed winners every week. The total prize money won in the 88th draw was Dh12,421,750.

