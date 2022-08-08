UAE: Dh10.3 million aid distributed to Sharjah low-income families in 2022

Monthly assistance was provided to all eligible cases

By WAM Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 7:57 PM

The Sharjah Charity International (SCI) announced that it provided monthly aid with a of a financial value of Dh10.3 million throughout the first half of this year. The number of beneficiaries was estimated at 6,000. The aid was given in line with the high directives of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Ali Muhammad Al Salami, Acting Head of the Institutional Services Sector, stressed that the Society relies on the donations and charitable contributions of benefactors to support deserving families, as it includes among its records a large number of cases of widows, orphans, needy families and divorced women who have no income to guarantee them a decent life.

He explained that monthly assistance was provided to the eligible cases registered in the statements of the association at its headquarters and all its subsidiary departments in Al Madam, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan and Dibba Al Hisn, and the month of June came with the highest monthly expenditure rate of Dh1.8 million, followed by May with a value of Dh1.7 million, followed by April at a cost of Dh1.7 million, while the monthly aid expenditures for the month of February came at a cost of Dh1.68 million, and then the month of March at a cost of Dh1.67 million, while the monthly expenses during the month of January amounted to Dh1.66 million.

ALSO READ: