UAE bank offers chance to win Dh1 million prize with every foreign transaction

Emirates NBD has announced the launch of its mega foreign exchange customer promotion, with over 9000 prizes on offer.

From September 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022, customers of Emirates NBD have the chance to win daily prizes every time they make any foreign exchange transaction. These include DirectRemit transfers, currency conversions and remittances.

There are 100 daily prizes up for grabs with a value of up to Dh500 each. There are also 100 monthly prizes of up to Dh50,000 each. In addition, one individual and one Business Banking customer stand the chance to win a grand prize of Dh1 million each.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head - Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We continue to see a growing consumer preference for contactless and round-the-clock access to banking and payments via digital channels, a trend that gained popularity during the pandemic. Emirates NBD has a suite of products to support customers with their foreign exchange requirements - our digital channels including Mobile App and Online Banking for individuals, and businessONLINE platform for our Business Banking clients offer flexibility and convenience to perform various banking transactions anytime."

Speaking about the promotion, he added: "To further encourage and support our customers, we are now launching a mega promotion that offers attractive prizes for all their personal or business related foreign exchange transactions.”

