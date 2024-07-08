UAE: Dh9.5 million fundraisers in Abu Dhabi to help cancer patients, people of determination

In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities
A range of fundraising projects aiming to raise more than Dh9.5 million to support cancer patients, people of determination, delivery riders, among others, has been launched by the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an).
The organisation is hopeful that these initiatives will bring life-changing impacts especially to individuals who need it the most.
“We are an entity that operates under the Department of Community Development (DCD), so it is imperative that we address social priorities identified via the Quality-of-Life Survey. This ensures that we are targeting the right groups, therefore achieving a genuine, sustainable, and positive impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities,” Faisal Al Hmoudi, executive director of the Social Investment Fund (SIF) at Ma’an, told Khaleej Times.
SIF drives fundraising initiatives that support dedicated programmes focused on the environment, health, infrastructure, and education sectors, among others. SIF also collaborates with the third sector, government, and private entities to raise and deploy funding to operators who lead these projects.
Al Hmoudi underlined that Ma’an encourages community members to volunteer and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of a collaborative cohesive society.
“Contributors can select projects that resonate with their own beliefs and values across sectors including health, education, environment, social and infrastructure, allowing them to become active members of society that give back to local communities," Al Hmoudi added.
Among its several projects, Ma’an has announced a partnership with Emirates Cancer Society targeting Dh1 million in funds to deliver integrated, advanced, and high-quality healthcare, as well as explore preventive treatments for cancer patients. The ‘I Deserve a Life’ initiative focuses on cancer prevention, as well as accessibility to healthcare for patients across the emirate.
“Our dedication to social development is the backbone of our goals to build a collaborative community that takes care of its own. We are encouraging members to be part of the journey by making monetary contributions or volunteering their time," Al Hmoudi said.
Other projects launched recently include ‘Community Parks’ (Dh5 million), ‘Voice Rise for Deaf Community’ (Dh975,000), ‘Effortless Rides for PoDs’ (Dh640,000), ‘Empowering Stutterers Programme’ (Dh570,000), ‘Support PoD Students Campaign’ (Dh500,000), ‘New Smiles Change Lives’ (Dh480,000), and ‘Beat the Heat for Road Courier’ (Dh350,000). Community members can check the official website https://maan.gov.ae/en/ to learn more about the projects, and ways to make contributions.
Corporations dedicating their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budgets to the SIF receive the Abu Dhabi Social Responsibility Label – a government recognition that acknowledges the key role played by corporate contributors in supporting social priorities in Abu Dhabi.
“As the only government-certified label for CSR contributions in the UAE’s capital, the label is designed to help corporations reach their CSR goals while recognising those who make contributions of more than Dh1 million,” Al Hmoudi said.
Last year, Ma’an launched 57 projects with more than Dh91 million in contributions, benefiting 161,059 individuals.
“Out of these contributions, Dh41.1 million was directed towards the social sector through 28 projects that promote social well-being. The health sector welcomed Dh28.05 million supporting 12 projects aimed towards improving and providing healthcare services.
"The education sector received Dh9.3 million divided across 10 projects, highlighting a commitment to providing quality education and enhancing educational opportunities to support students from low-income families. Dh12.7 million was allocated to the environment and infrastructure sector to support seven projects focused on sustainable development, protecting the environment, and improving infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for residents,” Al Hmoudi highlighted.
