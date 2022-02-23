UAE designates five entities, one individual as terrorists

Rulers also wished Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the historic occasion.
The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has issued resolution No. 13 of 2022 designating one individual and five entities on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List).
The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness to target and disrupt networks associated with the financing of terrorism and its associated activities.
All regulatory authorities are ordered to monitor and identify all affiliated individuals or entities with any financial or commercial relationship with those listed, and take the necessary measures according to the laws in force in the country, including the freezing of all financial assets in less than 24 hours. The companies and individual listed have been linked to supporting the terrorist Houthi militia, which uses these funds to target civilian facilities and civilians.
The following is the list of the newly added individual and entities:
Individual
Abdo Abdulla Dael Ahmed
Entities
1. Al Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange & Remittance.
2. Al-Hadha Exchange Company.
3. Moaz Abdulla Dael For Import and Export.
4. Vessel: Three - Type: Bulk Carrier – IMO (9109550)
5. Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC.
